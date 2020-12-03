 

Islandsbanki hf. Concludes covered bond offering

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.

Total demand amounted to ISK 8,320m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 23 was sold for an amount of ISK 5,040m at a yield of 2.51%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 5,040m ranging from 2.44% - 2.51%. In addition, Íslandsbanki will issue 1,000m for its own use.  Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 29,940m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 880m at a yield of 2.71%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 900m ranging from 2.65% - 2.73% In addition, Íslandsbanki will issue 1,000m for its own use. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 6,380m.

The CPI-linked issue ISLA CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 2,380m at a yield of 0.61%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 2,380m ranging from 0.49% - 0.61%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 28,620m.

Trading is expected to commence on 15 December 2020 on Nasdaq Iceland.

For further information:  Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is.




