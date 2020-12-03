Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.

Total demand amounted to ISK 8,320m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 23 was sold for an amount of ISK 5,040m at a yield of 2.51%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 5,040m ranging from 2.44% - 2.51%. In addition, Íslandsbanki will issue 1,000m for its own use. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 29,940m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 880m at a yield of 2.71%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 900m ranging from 2.65% - 2.73% In addition, Íslandsbanki will issue 1,000m for its own use. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 6,380m.