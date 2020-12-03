 

Honduras Próspera Announces Partnership For Innovative, Sustainable Infrastructure And Municipal Service Delivery For Roatán Project

ROATÁN, Honduras, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honduras Próspera announced today that it has retained Jacobs, a preeminent international technical-services firm, to design and manage infrastructure development and municipal service delivery for its pioneering economic development project on the island of Roatán, starting with its first 58-acre site of Roatán Próspera.   

Pictured (left to right): Max Medina, Director of Architectural Projects, Honduras Próspera; Hugo Serra, Founding Director, HS Urbanism; Jim Nichols, Program Manager, Jacobs; Tom Murcott, Executive Director, Honduras Próspera, and Erick Brimen, Chief Executive Officer, Honduras Próspera.

Jacobs is already solving some of the world's most pressing problems for growing cities and has demonstrated that good planning and sustainable infrastructure investment are a powerful force to generate prosperity. In addition to being one of the leading engineering firms in the world, Jacobs has a strong track record of providing services to municipalities worldwide. Through this partnership, Próspera hopes to bring innovative service delivery and management to where it's needed the most at a critical time.  

Erick A. Brimen, CEO of Honduras Próspera LLC, said: "Partnering with Jacobs gives us the opportunity to provide all Próspera developments in Roatán with world-class municipal services. We chose Jacobs based on their experience in delivering municipal services in the U.S., their success in overseeing major development projects in Latin America, as well as the ability for Próspera to tap into their global network of technical experts." 

Roatán Próspera is the first of a series of economic development districts being developed based on the Próspera Platform, a unique legal, governance and regulatory framework designed to catalyze economic development and fast-track job creation in partnering countries, starting with Honduras.

Jacobs will assist in developing the master plan for zoning, utility systems, roads and rights-of-way for Roatán Próspera, with an emphasis on cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to sustainability.  Following the planning phase, Jacobs will oversee the implementation and delivery of these services. 

Jacobs Executive Vice President for People & Places Solutions Ken Gilmartin said: "Partnering with Honduras Próspera to help the people of Roatán achieve their vision for economic growth is part of our commitment to creating sustainable communities and social value. This project will benefit the community for many years to come. Using our experience in municipal government operations and complex infrastructure projects, like the Panama Canal terminal expansion, to bring this project to life is a privilege."

With $14 billion in annual revenue, Jacobs is among a few private-sector entities positioned to envision and deliver a full suite of public works services, including roads, rights-of-way, planning, permitting and administration. Jacobs has assisted cities including Johns Creek, Georgia and Centennial, Colorado and has been engaged on some of the largest and most visible engineering projects in the world, including the innovative Metrolinx Transit System in Ontario, Canada; and Virginia International Gateway, the first fully automated container terminal in the western hemisphere. 

Honduras Próspera LLC is the Promoter and Organizer of the next generation of a Special Economic Zone in Honduras.  The first development project or "Prosperity Hub" is taking place on the island of Roatán, incorporated within the Próspera Platform, a legal, governance and regulatory framework designed to catalyze economic development, employment and prosperity for all.  The Próspera Platform delivers good governance as a service to drive human prosperity.

