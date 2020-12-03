 

The Walt Disney Company to Webcast Investor Day 2020

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will webcast its Investor Day 2020 on December 10, 2020. The event, focused on the Company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services, is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The Investor Day is expected to last approximately four hours.

To watch the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Diskussion: Walt Disney Wie weit geht die Reise noch?
