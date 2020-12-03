Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays and Retires $88,333.00 Face Value 8.00% Convertible Debenture Issued on May 18, 2020

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today confirmed the retirement of its previously outstanding $88,333.00 Face Value 8.00% Convertible Debenture, issued to a New York City based Institutional Investor (“Investor”) on May 18, 2020. The Company wishes to thank the Investor for its support, this past May.



In other news, the Company is firmly on track to report record quarterly sales for its current operating quarter (3rd Fiscal Quarter 2021 / Period: October 1, 2020 thru December 31, 2020). Lastly, the Company is pleased with the initial sales of its Limited Edition Hanukkah Special Gift Pack (“Hanukkah Special”) and is expecting a sharp increase over the next 20 days.