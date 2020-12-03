Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays and Retires $88,333.00 Face Value 8.00% Convertible Debenture Issued on May 18, 2020
NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional
“supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today confirmed the retirement of
its previously outstanding $88,333.00 Face Value 8.00% Convertible Debenture, issued to a New York City based Institutional Investor (“Investor”) on May 18, 2020. The Company wishes to
thank the Investor for its support, this past May.
In other news, the Company is firmly on track to report record quarterly sales for its current operating quarter (3rd Fiscal Quarter 2021 / Period: October 1, 2020 thru December 31, 2020). Lastly, the Company is pleased with the initial sales of its Limited Edition Hanukkah Special Gift Pack (“Hanukkah Special”) and is expecting a sharp increase over the next 20 days.
Link to Purchase Tauri-Gum Hanukkah Special Gift Pack:
Link: https://taurigum.com/products/hannukah-gift-special
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
