Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company of PDMRs relating to the maturity of the rolled over Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (CCFS) 2017 3 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £2.2658 each and to the Scheme of Arrangement.

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) with PDMRs

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 03/12/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Exercise of CCFS roll over options and transfer to Spouse. Price Volume Total £2.2658 3,972 £8,999.76 Aggregated £2.2658 3,972 £8,999.76

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 41,572



£0.00 Aggregated £0.00 41,572



£0.00

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Natalie Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of John Gaunt, Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition Price Volume Total £0.00 2,888 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 2,888 £0.00





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 03/12/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Transfer from Spouse following exercise of CCFS roll over options. Price Volume Total £2.2658 3,972 £8,999.76 Aggregated £2.2658 3,792 £8,999.76

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OneSavings Bank originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OneSavings Bank is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.



Charter Court Financial Services (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.