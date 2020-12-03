 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 18:47  |  17   |   |   

 LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) with PDMRs

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company of PDMRs relating to the maturity of the rolled over Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (CCFS) 2017 3 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £2.2658 each and to the Scheme of Arrangement.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
03/12/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Exercise of CCFS roll over options and transfer to Spouse. 		  Price Volume Total
£2.2658 3,972 £8,999.76
Aggregated £2.2658 3,972 £8,999.76

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition 		  Price Volume Total
£0.00 41,572

  		£0.00
Aggregated £0.00 41,572

  		£0.00

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Natalie Gaunt  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of John Gaunt, Group Chief Information Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition 		  Price Volume Total
£0.00 2,888 £0.00
Aggregated £0.00 2,888 £0.00


Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
03/12/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Transfer from Spouse following exercise of CCFS roll over options. 		  Price Volume Total
£2.2658 3,972 £8,999.76
Aggregated £2.2658 3,792 £8,999.76

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat    t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                                    t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC  

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OneSavings Bank originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OneSavings Bank is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.


Charter Court Financial Services (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.


OSB Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding  LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC(the Company) Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) with PDMRs The Company notifies changes in the interests in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded $12.7 Million by BARDA for Development of Rapid DPP Respiratory Antigen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:40 Uhr
Holding(s) in Company
17:35 Uhr
Holding(s) in Company
02.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
02.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
02.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
02.12.20
Block Listing
02.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
30.11.20
Admission and Listing of New Ordinary Shares