 

China Matters document the Down-to-earth Smart Life in Tianjin

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
03.12.2020, 19:15  |  13   |   |   
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - From exercise, mobile payment and to seeing a doctor
online, consumers have become overwhelmed by a one-screen-and-one-click
lifestyle.

In Tianjin Binhai New Area, a subordinate city in the town has been trying to
make everything intelligent living here.

Obtaining sports data from a smart runaway, charging mobile phones from a solar
bench, or seeing a doctor through smart devices - they are not just too good to
be true but more of a down-to-earth life experience.

A joint project of the two countries China and Singapore, Tianjin Eco-City aims
to bring an environment-friendly and resource-saving life to its inhabitants.

In this 8-minute video, British resident Josh showcases one day of his "smart
life" in the Eco-City located 150 kilometers from Beijing.

In the morning, he can run in a smart track that is equipped with facial
recognition technology and multiple sensors. They can capture his heart pulse as
well as his gender and age, and give him a customized result of his running
performance.

After exercising, Josh takes an electric self-driving bus to go around the city.
These buses recognize traffic lights and emergencies on the road, then they
react immediately. In the afternoon, he usually reads at the China-Singapore
Friendship Library, where robots help him look for books and get books returned.

Contact: Li Siwei
Tel:+8610-68996566
E-mail:lisiwei5125@gmail.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bz4a51fNu4Y

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4781546
OTS: China Matters


Disclaimer

