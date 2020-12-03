China Matters document the Down-to-earth Smart Life in Tianjin

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - From exercise, mobile payment and to seeing a doctor

online, consumers have become overwhelmed by a one-screen-and-one-click

lifestyle.



In Tianjin Binhai New Area, a subordinate city in the town has been trying to

make everything intelligent living here.





Obtaining sports data from a smart runaway, charging mobile phones from a solarbench, or seeing a doctor through smart devices - they are not just too good tobe true but more of a down-to-earth life experience.A joint project of the two countries China and Singapore, Tianjin Eco-City aimsto bring an environment-friendly and resource-saving life to its inhabitants.In this 8-minute video, British resident Josh showcases one day of his "smartlife" in the Eco-City located 150 kilometers from Beijing.In the morning, he can run in a smart track that is equipped with facialrecognition technology and multiple sensors. They can capture his heart pulse aswell as his gender and age, and give him a customized result of his runningperformance.After exercising, Josh takes an electric self-driving bus to go around the city.These buses recognize traffic lights and emergencies on the road, then theyreact immediately. In the afternoon, he usually reads at the China-SingaporeFriendship Library, where robots help him look for books and get books returned.Contact: Li SiweiTel:+8610-68996566E-mail:lisiwei5125@gmail.comYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bz4a51fNu4YLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156746/China_Matters_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4781546OTS: China Matters