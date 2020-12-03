 

MTV Entertainment Group Launches New Initiative to Fuel the Creation of More BIPOC and Women Owned and Operated Production Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 19:00  |  30   |   |   

ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group (formerly Entertainment & Youth) today announced a commitment of $250M over the next three years to fuel the growth of content led and produced by BIPOC and Women owned and operated production companies.

As part of this newly formed Studio, MTV Entertainment – whose portfolio includes MTV and VH1 – will provide funding, production infrastructure, services and staff to foster new creative, formats and ideas that will fuel the unscripted content needs of today and tomorrow.

Previously announced Lashan Browning and Adam Gonzalez – prolific unscripted executive producers whom the Group brought in house last year to pilot this initiative – have already been producing and creating unscripted content and will form their own respective third-party production ventures with an equity investment made by MTV Entertainment. Browning, who began her career working for Spike Lee and went on to become an integral part of the start-up team for Oxygen, EP’d the previous season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Cartel Crew while Gonzalez, executive produced VH1’s Teyana & Iman in addition to America’s Next Top Model and Mob Wives where he first worked with MTV Entertainment’s Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer.

MTV is widely credited as the creator of reality television, having launched The Real World in 1992 which was one of the first shows to tackle critical issues of HIV/AIDS, race, gender and LGBTQ+ equity through real life characters. As a genre, reality TV has been noted for its diversity and increasing roles for women and people of color both in front of and behind the camera. This new initiative builds on MTV Entertainment’s founding legacy and takes it one step beyond the screen, with ownership opportunities for its diverse partners.

“As a former showrunner, this endeavor is something very close to my heart,” said Diaz. “Having come up on the production side where this kind of pipeline didn’t exist, it is a great privilege to help launch a new generation of creative powerhouses into production ownership.”

Seite 1 von 2
ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MTV Entertainment Group Launches New Initiative to Fuel the Creation of More BIPOC and Women Owned and Operated Production Companies ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group (formerly Entertainment & Youth) today announced a commitment of $250M over the next three years to fuel the growth of content led and produced by BIPOC and Women owned and operated production companies. As part of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Nickelodeon’s Brand-New Animated Preschool Series Kinderwood Debuts on Noggin, Net’s Interactive Learning Service, Thursday, Dec. 3
02.12.20
ViacomCBS Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
30.11.20
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold
26.11.20
ViacomCBS veräußert Simon & Schuster an Penguin Random House für 2,175 Mrd. USD
25.11.20
ViacomCBS to Sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for $2.175 Billion
24.11.20
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual UBS Conference
23.11.20
This Thanksgiving, Pluto TV and CBS Serve up a Slate of Iconic & Classic Television
19.11.20
MTV Entertainment Group Launches “Culture Code,” a Comprehensive DE&I Orientation for Its Entire Creative Community, Including Staff, Talent and Production Partners
19.11.20
Nickelodeon Renews Hit Sitcom Friends for Nick at Nite as Part of Multi-Series ViacomCBS Syndication Deal
19.11.20
Purpose-driven Toy Brand Melissa & Doug and ViacomCBS Announce Landmark Global Licensing Partnership

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L