Taubman Centers Declares Quarterly Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Taubman Centers, Inc. (the “Company or “Taubman””) (NYSE: TCO) today declared quarterly dividends of $0.40625 on its 6.5% Series J Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: TCO PR J) and $0.390625 on its 6.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: TCO PR K). The preferred dividends are payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020, with payment to be made on December 31, 2020.

The Board is not declaring a fourth quarter dividend on its common stock.

About Taubman

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.

For ease of use, references in this press release to “Taubman Centers,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “company,” “Taubman” or an operating platform mean Taubman Centers, Inc. and/or one or more of a number of separate, affiliated entities. Business is actually conducted by an affiliated entity rather than Taubman Centers, Inc. itself or the named operating platform.

