BALYO enriches its technological platform with high value-added functionalities

Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, announces the launch of new software tools to improve the performance of its robots and offer an ever simpler user experience.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, comments: “Developing functionalities with high added value is BALYO's DNA. Our customers expect from us solutions that simplify and optimize their logistics operations. Version 4.12 of our software platform perfectly meets these needs and is in line with the execution of our R&D roadmap which is focused on these objectives: reducing our customers' TCO1, simplifying the installation and use of our robots and constantly improving the operational performance of our solutions. I will have the pleasure of regularly sharing the progress of our technological developments."