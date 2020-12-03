 

goeasy Ltd. Announces Sale of Minority Equity Interest in PayBright in connection with the Sale of PayBright to Affirm

goeasy to continue its commercial partnership with Affirm following the acquisition

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced today the sale of its minority equity interest in PayBright Inc. (“PayBright”). As announced today by PayBright and Affirm Holdings Inc. (“Affirm”), the shareholders of PayBright have reached a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) to sell 100% of the PayBright shares to Affirm. Additional details can be found within PayBright and Affirm’s joint press release at:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005862/en/Affirm-to-Acq ...

In September 2019, goeasy invested $34.3 million to acquire a minority equity interest in PayBright. Under the terms of the sale transaction, goeasy will receive a mixture of cash and equity consideration in connection with closing, valued at up to $60.1 million, as determined in the manner set out in the Definitive Agreement. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s equity interest in PayBright was held on its balance sheet at a value of $40 million, including $5.7 million of unrealized fair value gains recorded to date. As a result of the transaction, goeasy expects to record a further gain on the sale of its shares in PayBright, the amount of which will be determined once goeasy completes an accounting, tax and valuation review in connection with the upcoming financial reporting period. The sale of PayBright to Affirm, which is subject to certain closing conditions, is expected to close in early 2021.

“This transaction will deliver an attractive return on our equity investment and significant value for goeasy shareholders,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “We look forward to continuing our commercial partnership with Affirm, who is regarded as one of North America’s most innovative and consumer focused buy-now-pay-later platforms. Together, we will continue to offer a frictionless full credit spectrum point-of-sale payments solution.”

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $4.7 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

