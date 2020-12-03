 

Web Summit Bridgewater Associates co-chairman Ray Dalio claims US and China conflicts could end in a military war

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 19:40  |  63   |   |   

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Bridgewater Associates co-chairman Ray Dalio said the United States and China are engaged in five related conflicts and suggested a military war may be the end result
  • Dalio said that China is a rising power challenging an established power and that in these cases, full-scale war is always a risk
  • Dalio joined the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, CTO of Facebook Mike Schroepfer, and tennis star Serena Williams at the 100,000-attendee online conference Web Summit.

Bridgewater Associates co-chairman Ray Dalio today said China and the United States are fighting five related conflicts, which could result in a military war. Dalio made the remarks at the 100,000-attendee Web Summit – the largest tech conference in the world.

"China's a rising power, becoming equal or comparable to the United States in many dimensions. I'd say there are five types of conflicts – people call them wars.

"There's a trade war. There's a technology war. There is a geopolitical war. There is a capital war, and although there's not a military war, there's a military build-up war, and there could be a military war," said Dalio.

Dalio said that over the course of the last 500 years, there have been 16 instances of rising powers challenging incumbents. He said that in 12 of these cases, military war broke out. Dalio went on to say that for military war to be averted in the case of the US and China, both sides need to exercise understanding and empathy.

"I think that it's the same as (asking) what are the choices that individuals and political parties can make in the United States to assure that we don't end up in a civil war? And that is first to recognise what those things look like, to actually study them in history. History has shown essentially that civil wars, or international wars, are terrible.

"The antidote for that is the capacity to empathise and work together in a skilful way in which you build win-win relationships. That doesn't mean you're not going to compete, and I'm not saying, 'Be nice' – it is (about)  understanding what matters most to you and trying to find the things that help you and that help me," said Dalio.

About Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio is the founder, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. Under Ray's guidance, Bridgewater has developed an idea-meritocratic culture that is the foundation of the firm's success.

About Web Summit

In the words of Inc. Magazine, "Web Summit is the largest technology conference in the world". Forbes says Web Summit is "the best tech conference on the planet", Bloomberg calls it "Davos for geeks", Politico "the Olympics of tech", and the Guardian "Glastonbury for geeks".

Useful Links:
Web Summit website: https://websummit.com/
Web Summit Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/websummit/albums/
Web Summit YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJtkHqH4Qof97TSx7BzE5IQ



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Web Summit Bridgewater Associates co-chairman Ray Dalio claims US and China conflicts could end in a military war LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bridgewater Associates co-chairman Ray Dalio said the United States and China are engaged in five related conflicts and suggested a military war may be the end result Dalio said that China is a rising …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Improving Legal Infrastructure Helps Expand Online Betting Possibilities
CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian ...
Flexible Hybrid Electronics Requires New Component Attachment Materials, Reports IDTechEx
Thermal Management in 2020: Highlights from IDTechEx
Consolidation of Clinics, MDs and Hospitals into Integrated Systems is Accelerating
Web Summit: Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer reveals the amount of hate speech that Facebook's AI systems have ...
Billions in economic damage worldwide saved by the international Courts in the Peace Palace
Upcoming Pitch Competitions at NJCU Breathing New Life to Jersey City
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
EQT Infrastructure and Proximus form partnership to bring fiber to 1.5 million households in the ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments