Freddie Mac Prices $1.3 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-121

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K Certificates (K-121 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 10, 2020.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $215.297 7.20 S+30 0.99500% 0.98811% $ 99.9955 A-2 $930.705 9.86 S+32 1.54700% 1.21669% $ 102.9921 A-M $156.673 9.93 S+37 1.27700% 1.27126% $ 99.9997 X1 $1,146.002 9.12 T+170 1.02880% 2.57321% $ 8.4114 XAM $156.673 9.68 T+140 1.19509% 2.32017% $ 10.6221 X3 $105.622 9.79 T+395 2.77209% 4.87979% $ 21.7838

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.

Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., PNC Capital Markets LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.



The K-121 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K121 Mortgage Trust (K121 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K121 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-121 Certificates.