Freddie Mac Prices $1.3 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-121
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue
approximately $1.3 billion in K Certificates (K-121 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 10, 2020.
K-121 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$215.297
|7.20
|S+30
|0.99500%
|0.98811%
|$
|99.9955
|A-2
|$930.705
|9.86
|S+32
|1.54700%
|1.21669%
|$
|102.9921
|A-M
|$156.673
|9.93
|S+37
|1.27700%
|1.27126%
|$
|99.9997
|X1
|$1,146.002
|9.12
|T+170
|1.02880%
|2.57321%
|$
|8.4114
|XAM
|$156.673
|9.68
|T+140
|1.19509%
|2.32017%
|$
|10.6221
|X3
|$105.622
|9.79
|T+395
|2.77209%
|4.87979%
|$
|21.7838
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.
- Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., PNC Capital Markets LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.
Related Links
- The K-121 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k121oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about Class A-M and Class XAM
The K-121 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K121 Mortgage Trust (K121 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K121 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-121 Certificates.
0 Kommentare