 

Cross Country Healthcare Establishes Scholarship Fund with FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, announced that it has established the Cross Country Healthcare Scholarship Fund with Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

The Cross Country Healthcare Scholarship Fund will provide annual scholarships and help fund educational and research opportunities for students attending the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing for a minimum of four years.

“The Cross Country Healthcare Scholarship Fund is a wonderful example of the evolution of our continued partnership with FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, a leader in caring science,” says Kevin Clark, co-founder and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “CCH and FAU already collaborate closely to advance the nursing profession through joint programs, scholarships, internships, residency and research opportunities, and most recently, our quarterly joint educational webinars. The scholarships are an investment in our community and the clients we serve. The Cross Country Healthcare Scholarship Fund helps get more healthcare professionals where they are needed most – at the bedside.”

Dr. Safiya George, dean and professor of FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, adds, “As we strive to provide the highest quality education for our students, student scholarships are critical to supporting the next generation of top nursing students as they work to overcome a number of financial barriers. This inspiring gift from Cross Country Healthcare works to both secure our community’s future as home to the best and brightest in nursing, and addresses some of the most challenging issues facing our society through nursing research. We are truly grateful to Cross Country Healthcare and their commitment to supporting our nursing students.”

Cross Country Healthcare is a career agent to thousands of nursing professionals and a trusted partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the nation. As the industry pioneer for more than 30 years, Cross Country Healthcare continues to take the lead and break the conventional staffing mold to proactively develop and deliver innovative technologies and intuitive solutions.

FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is nationally and internationally known for its excellence and philosophy of caring science. The school offers nationally ranked education programs, cutting-edge research and valuable clinical programs. It is ranked No.1 in online graduate nursing programs in Florida and No. 23 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. In 2017, with a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN), FAU BSN graduates, first-time test takers, ranked among the highest (No.1) in Florida and the United States. FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). For more information, visit nursing.fau.edu.

