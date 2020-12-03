 

PG&E Receives State Approval for Investments Aimed at Improving Safety, Reducing Wildfire Risk and Building a Stronger Energy System for the Future

Today, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved most aspects of a multi-party settlement agreement between Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E or the Utility) and customer advocacy, labor and safety groups that resolved PG&E’s 2020-2022 General Rate Case (GRC), which includes the Utility’s ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire risk and to continue delivering safe and reliable service to customers.

The GRC decision enables necessary investment in PG&E’s electric and gas distribution systems and power generation infrastructure, including investments to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires through electric system hardening, enhanced vegetation management, system automation, and asset inspection and repair.

The GRC also enables PG&E to continue its efforts to make Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events smaller in size, shorter in duration and smarter in execution. Those efforts include devices that limit the size of outages to impact fewer customers; temporary generators to provide power to essential services and communities that would otherwise be shut off for safety; crews for inspection and restoration efforts; and customer notifications in 13 languages that provide estimates about when power will be shut off and restored.

“The safety of our customers and communities we are privileged to serve is where everything begins for PG&E. It’s our most important responsibility. We want to work to exceed our customers’ expectations when it comes to safely and reliably delivering clean energy, reducing wildfire risk in an ever-changing climate, and building a safe and sustainable energy system. We are pleased that today’s action by the Commission approves much of the negotiated multi-party settlement, which allows us to continue those efforts and underscores our commitment to the 16 million people we serve,” said Robert Kenney, PG&E Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs.

Reducing Wildfire Risk

Among the important wildfire safety investments funded by the GRC are the following components of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program:

  • Installing stronger and more resilient poles and covered power lines in high fire-risk areas;
  • Increasing ongoing work to keep power lines clear of branches from an estimated 120 million trees with the potential to grow or fall into overhead power lines, including annual vegetation inspection of approximately 81,000 miles of high-voltage electric distribution lines;
  • Implementing SmartMeter technology to more quickly identify and respond to fallen power lines;
  • Expanding the network of weather stations to enhance weather forecasting and modeling by adding 1,300 new stations in high fire-risk areas by 2022; and
  • Installing nearly 600 new high-definition wildfire detection cameras in high fire-threat areas, increasing coverage across these areas to more than 90 percent.

While the 2020 GRC will help fund a series of important safety investments, it will not fund legal claims resulting from the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires. It also will not fund any PG&E Corporation or Utility officer compensation.

