Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress

What’s New: Today, Intel shared an update on progress within the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community (INRC). The group has grown rapidly since its inception in 2018 and now includes more than 100 members, with Intel announcing today the addition of Lenovo, Logitech, Mercedes-Benz and Prophesee to explore the value of neuromorphic computing for business use cases. Additionally, Intel summarized a growing body of research results from INRC members that used the company’s neuromorphic research test chip, Loihi.

Intel Labs' Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab, speaks as part of Intel Labs Day. Intel Labs Day 2020 was presented virtually on Dec. 3, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“In two short years, we’ve formed a vibrant community comprising hundreds of researchers around the world inspired by the promise of neuromorphic computing to deliver orders of magnitude gains in computing efficiency, speed and intelligent functionality. For the first time, we are seeing a quantitative picture emerge that validates this promise. Together with our INRC partners, we plan to build on these insights to enable wide-ranging disruptive commercial applications for this nascent technology.”

–Mike Davies, director of Intel’s Neuromorphic Computing Lab

Why It Matters: Intel created the INRC because it believes no one organization alone will effectively unlock the full potential of neuromorphic computing. By collaborating with some of the leading researchers in this field spanning academia, industry and government, Intel is working to overcome the challenges in the development of neuromorphic computing and to progress it from research prototypes to industry-leading products over the coming years.

Intel and its partners have demonstrated orders of magnitude gains for real-world edge use cases and are seeing early progress in scaling these workloads to solve larger computational problems. As neuromorphic computing continues to advance, Intel and the INRC have also uncovered various potential real-world use cases for neuromorphic technology, such as enabling more efficient and adaptive robotics; rapidly searching large databases for similar content; and allowing edge devices to make difficult planning and optimization decisions in real time. The addition of Lenovo, Logitech, Mercedes-Benz and Prophesee to the INRC along with existing Fortune 500 and government members showcases the steady maturing of neuromorphic technology and its coming graduation from academic laboratories into industry applications.