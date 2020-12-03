 

Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 21:00  |  102   |   |   

What’s New: Today, Intel shared an update on progress within the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community (INRC). The group has grown rapidly since its inception in 2018 and now includes more than 100 members, with Intel announcing today the addition of Lenovo, Logitech, Mercedes-Benz and Prophesee to explore the value of neuromorphic computing for business use cases. Additionally, Intel summarized a growing body of research results from INRC members that used the company’s neuromorphic research test chip, Loihi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005342/en/

Intel Labs' Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab, speaks as part of Intel Labs Day. Intel Labs Day 2020 was presented virtually on Dec. 3, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Intel Labs' Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab, speaks as part of Intel Labs Day. Intel Labs Day 2020 was presented virtually on Dec. 3, 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“In two short years, we’ve formed a vibrant community comprising hundreds of researchers around the world inspired by the promise of neuromorphic computing to deliver orders of magnitude gains in computing efficiency, speed and intelligent functionality. For the first time, we are seeing a quantitative picture emerge that validates this promise. Together with our INRC partners, we plan to build on these insights to enable wide-ranging disruptive commercial applications for this nascent technology.”
 –Mike Davies, director of Intel’s Neuromorphic Computing Lab

Why It Matters: Intel created the INRC because it believes no one organization alone will effectively unlock the full potential of neuromorphic computing. By collaborating with some of the leading researchers in this field spanning academia, industry and government, Intel is working to overcome the challenges in the development of neuromorphic computing and to progress it from research prototypes to industry-leading products over the coming years.

Intel and its partners have demonstrated orders of magnitude gains for real-world edge use cases and are seeing early progress in scaling these workloads to solve larger computational problems. As neuromorphic computing continues to advance, Intel and the INRC have also uncovered various potential real-world use cases for neuromorphic technology, such as enabling more efficient and adaptive robotics; rapidly searching large databases for similar content; and allowing edge devices to make difficult planning and optimization decisions in real time. The addition of Lenovo, Logitech, Mercedes-Benz and Prophesee to the INRC along with existing Fortune 500 and government members showcases the steady maturing of neuromorphic technology and its coming graduation from academic laboratories into industry applications.

Seite 1 von 3
Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress What’s New: Today, Intel shared an update on progress within the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community (INRC). The group has grown rapidly since its inception in 2018 and now includes more than 100 members, with Intel announcing today the addition …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for ...
Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:00 Uhr
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
21:00 Uhr
Intel Debuts 2nd-Gen Horse Ridge Cryogenic Quantum Control Chip
21:00 Uhr
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
18:47 Uhr
Trading Idee INTEL: VORSICHT Intel bricht weiter ein!
18:28 Uhr
Tech-Market Report: SLM Solutions (AM3D) fest, Nordex verlieren; Neue Rally bei Tesla (TL0)
01.12.20
AWS Leverages Habana Gaudi AI Processors
01.12.20
Intel Aktie – Der Riese wankt
30.11.20
3 Dividenden-Aktien, die gerade günstig sind
29.11.20
Beyond Meat, Apple, Intel: Verkaufen!!!
26.11.20
NVIDIA: Das darf jetzt nicht passieren!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
2.014
Quo vadis, Intel?
03.11.20
2
Aktie aufgebockt: Intel-Aktie im Feuer: Geht der einstige Vorzeige-Halbleiter-Gigant jetzt vor AMD i
14.09.20
3
JPMORGAN belässt INTEL CORP auf 'Overweight'