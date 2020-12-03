 

Telos Corporation Supports the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Telos in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, Telos is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners and independent software vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their workloads on AWS. Click here for more information.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from Telos to implement, migrate, support and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from Telos available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

“Telos is proud to support professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said Lisa Conway, vice president of sales operations and alliances, Telos. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies find the complete cloud solutions they need to innovate and migrate to the cloud. Now, our customers can access thousands of cloud software solutions and our associated services to help them implement and manage their workloads on AWS, from one centralized location, in AWS Marketplace.”

Telos is pleased to list six initial service offerings in AWS Marketplace, two of which are complementary to the Xacta offering currently available in AWS Marketplace. Customers can now easily purchase Xacta training and Xacta QuickStart services when they purchase Xacta, a premier enterprise solution for cyber risk management and compliance automation. The additional four Telos services available in AWS Marketplace include: Cloud Readiness Assessment, Cloud Security Assessment, Cloud Design Review and a Third Party Software Review and Consultation. Each of these cloud enablement service offerings play a role in accelerating a customers’ secure journey to the cloud.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Contact:
Mia Damiano
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: damiano@merrittgrp.com        
Phone: (610) 564-6773


