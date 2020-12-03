Telos Corporation Supports the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Telos in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, Telos is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners and independent software vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their workloads on AWS. Click here for more information.



As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from Telos to implement, migrate, support and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from Telos available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.