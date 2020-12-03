Rackspace Technology Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status

This designation, enabled by Rackspace Technology’s acquisition of Onica, recognizes that the company has demonstrated deep experience in helping customers transform their business from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry as customers look to innovate in the face of unique challenges created through COVID-19.

The AWS global travel and hospitality practice helps companies of every size and segment – including airlines, airports, ground transportation, travel services, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues and casinos, cruise lines, and technology providers – to stay agile and accelerate innovation.

Rackspace Technology enables transformation through cloud-native innovations for travel and hospitality companies. Leveraging next-generation technologies allows travel and hospitality companies to better predict customer behavior, streamline processes and create more tailored experiences as they work to modernize their businesses.

“As a leading cloud solutions provider, Rackspace Technology supports a wide range of travel and hospitality companies to leverage key cloud technologies such as IoT and data analytics for continuous innovation and improvement on the customer experience,” said Tolga Tarhan, CTO, Rackspace Technology. “We are proud to be recognized as one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency and continue driving business transformation in the industry.”

AWS launched the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency to help customers find highly specialized AWS Partners and take on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency. Achieving the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency differentiates Rackspace Technology as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, Smart Assets, Core Travel and Hospitality Applications, and Consulting Services providing strategic guidance and deployment services.

“Travel and hospitality companies are looking to transform their business with AWS. To help customers make the right choices when finding the most qualified AWS Partner for the job, we launched the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency,” said David Peller, Managing Director, Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “These AWS Partners are vetted by AWS for their technology capabilities and have a track record of success in the travel and hospitality industry and we are delighted to include Onica, a Rackspace Technology Company in the launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency. We look forward to innovating together and continuing to serve the industry to help shape the way we fly, stay, eat, and experience the world in the years to come.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Rackspace Technology, an AWS Premier Consulting partner, offers end-to-end technology services to businesses across the travel and hospitality space including a hotel chain with thousands of locations and an international airport to support improved business operations and customer satisfaction through secure and scalable solutions.

"Modernizing our global hotel enterprise with IoT applications and cloud-native systems was a transformative step for our business made possible by the support and knowledge of the Rackspace Technology team," said Scott Strickland, EVP and CIO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our users now benefit from a much faster and more resilient experience as a result of this partnership."

For more details about Wyndham, check out the company’s AWS re:Invent 2020 session TRV202, Building Resilience in the Long Run.

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

