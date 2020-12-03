 

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces the Pricing Terms of Its Cash Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 21:26  |  67   |   |   

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (“TJX” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) for $1,118,651,000 combined aggregate principal amount (the “Amended Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities”) validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Early Tender Deadline (as defined below) from each registered holder of Securities (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”). Subject to the Amended Maximum Tender Amount, the Offers and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels” as set forth in the table below under “Acceptance Priority Level”) are as described in the Offer to Purchase dated November 18, 2020, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”). In connection with the settlement of the Offers, the Company expects to record a one-time pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt of approximately $315 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The “Total Consideration” for each series per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers was determined by reference to the applicable fixed spread over the yield to maturity based on the bid side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security, in each case as set forth in the table below, and is payable to Holders of the Securities who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Securities on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 2, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) and whose Securities are accepted for purchase by the Company. The Reference Yields (as determined pursuant to the Offer to Purchase) listed in the table below were determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, December 3, 2020, by the Dealer Managers (as defined below). The Total Consideration for each series of Securities includes an early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by such Holders and accepted for purchase by the Company.

As announced yesterday, TJX has amended the Offers by increasing the Maximum Tender Amount disclosed in the Offer to Purchase to the Amended Maximum Tender Amount, which has now been established as $1,118,651,000.

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Securities and the Offers:

Title of Security

Seite 1 von 4


TJX Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces the Pricing Terms of Its Cash Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (“TJX” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) for $1,118,651,000 combined aggregate principal amount (the “Amended Maximum …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for ...
Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering
AT&T Inc. Announces Pricing Terms for Its Exchange Offers
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:22 Uhr
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities
18.11.20
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities
18.11.20
The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q3 FY21 Results; Reports Above-Plan Overall Open-Only Comp Store Sales of Down 5%; Earnings Per Share of $.71; Plans to Reinstate Payment of Quarterly Dividend at Increased Rate of $.26 Per Share
04.11.20
The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q3 FY21 Results November 18, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
3
The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Above-Guidance Q4 and FY20 Results; Q4 Comp Sales Up 6%, Q4 EPS of $