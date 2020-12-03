Schneider Earns Second Consecutive General Mills’ Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year Award

“Our commitment to delivering effortless, exceptional customer experiences is at the heart of what we do at Schneider. Being recognized by General Mills with the Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year award is an honor and a true testament of our aligned values,” said John Bozec, senior vice president and general manager of Van Truckload and Dedicated at Schneider. “We are so proud of our drivers and customer service associates, whose unwavering dedication and hard work are worthy of this prestigious recognition.”

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, is pleased to announce that it has again been honored with the Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year award by General Mills , a leading global food company. This is the second year in a row General Mills recognized Schneider with the prestigious annual award.

The award recognizes a carrier that goes above and beyond in a number of categories, including on-time service metrics, teamwork, creative solutions and interactions with General Mills. Each year, General Mills grants the prestigious award to the carrier that best exemplifies excellence in these criteria.

“Our relationship with Schneider has always been strong, but has blossomed over the last few years,” said Phillip West, director of North America transportation for General Mills. “Our teams’ partnership and close collaboration has helped General Mills navigate an unprecedented time in our history. We appreciate the Schneider team’s transparency and focus on service, cost and capabilities.”

Schneider offers a range of services to meet unique supply chain needs. General Mills specifically noted the solutions and capabilities Schneider offers to support its daily business operations as a major factor behind the honor.

To learn more about Schneider’s broad portfolio of transportation and logistics services, visit Schneider.com.

