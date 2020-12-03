 

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited. (CSE: NICO) ("Class 1" or the "Company") announces that Taylor Dignan has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company to focus his efforts on his professional commitments as a corporate lawyer.

"The Company thanks Mr. Dignan for his excellent contribution to the Company as a corporate lawyer and for stepping in and assisting during a pivotal time of transition including recent capital raising requirements," stated Benjamin H. Cooper, President of Class 1.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resources located near Timmins, Ontario, as well as developing and exercising the option over the Somanike komatiite hosted nickel copper project in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Mine.

