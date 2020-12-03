Energous to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced it will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:40 am Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Energous’ investor relations website at https://ir.energous.com. The webcast will be archived and available for at least 30 days.