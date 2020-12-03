 

Energous to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

03.12.2020   

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced it will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:40 am Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Energous’ investor relations website at https://ir.energous.com. The webcast will be archived and available for at least 30 days.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 229 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

