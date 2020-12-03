 

fuboTV to Participate at the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on December 9, 2020

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4pm E.T. In addition, members of fuboTV’s management team will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed via this direct link. A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV’s investor relations website, accessible at https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, features a broad mix of 100+ channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49).

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K.



Diskussion: fuboTV Inc - Streaming-Plattform für Sportübertragungen
