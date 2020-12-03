 

Korea Fund Announces Adoption of Conditional Tender Offer Policy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 22:05  |  31   |   |   

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KF) (the “Fund”) has announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has adopted a policy (the “Policy”) pursuant to which it will cause the Fund to conduct an issuer tender offer for up to twenty-five percent (25%) of its then issued and outstanding shares of common stock on or before September 30, 2024, and thereafter on each third year anniversary of September 30, 2024, if the Fund’s total return investment performance measured on a net asset value basis does not equal or exceed the total return investment performance of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (as described and measured in the Fund’s June 30, 2020 annual shareholder report) during the period commencing on April 1, 2021 and ending on June 30, 2024 (and for three-year testing periods thereafter). The size of any such tender offer (up to twenty-five percent (25%)), the price at which shares are to be tendered and other terms and conditions of such tender offer would be determined by the Board of Directors in its discretion based on its review and consideration of the then‑current size of the Fund, market conditions and other factors it deems relevant. The Board will not eliminate or materially modify the Policy without shareholder approval.

The Board has adopted the Policy in connection with a proposed transition of the Fund’s day-to-day portfolio management, administration, fund accounting, custody and other services to JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited and its affiliates (“JPMorgan”), as described in the Fund’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 1, 2020.

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing primarily in equity securities trading on the Korean stock exchanges. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KF.”

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with 754 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and managing USD 641 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions.

Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We believe in solving, not selling, and in adding value beyond pure economic gain. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to ensure a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs.

Seite 1 von 2


KOREA FD INC/SH NEW jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Korea Fund Announces Adoption of Conditional Tender Offer Policy The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KF) (the “Fund”) has announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has adopted a policy (the “Policy”) pursuant to which it will cause the Fund to conduct an issuer tender offer for up to twenty-five percent (25%) …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Macquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for $1.7 Billion
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for ...
Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
The Korea Fund, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020