 

AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced that on December 1, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable January 4, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
AVANGRID Appoints Kim Harriman as Vice President State Government & Public Affairs
05.11.20
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
04.11.20
Army Corps of Engineers Grants Permit to AVANGRID’S New England Clean Energy Connect Clean Energy Corridor