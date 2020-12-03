Tilly's, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Operating Results, Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update

"The third quarter finished strong following a weak start in August resulting from delays in back-to-school timing this year, and this positive momentum carried into the early stages of the fourth quarter," commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With all of our stores closed on Thanksgiving and with reduced operating hours and significant restrictions on customer traffic on Black Friday this year as a result of the pandemic, we saw much lower sales compared to last year for those two days. However, sales in physical stores have been positive each day since Black Friday. Our e-com sales have remained strong during both the third and fourth quarters."

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter and first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2020 ended October 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Results Overview

The following comparisons refer to operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 versus the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended November 2, 2019:

Total net sales were $140.3 million, a decrease of $14.5 million or 9.4%, compared to $154.8 million last year. These results were negatively influenced by delayed back-to-school timing this year, restrictions on store customer traffic and operating hours, and the government-mandated closure of 33 California stores for a portion of the third quarter. Compared to the respective fiscal months of last year, August net sales decreased by 35%, followed by a 22% increase in September net sales and a 10% increase in October net sales. Net sales from physical stores were $104.6 million, a decrease of $27.5 million or 20.8%, compared to $132.1 million last year. Store traffic decreased by 34% compared to last year's third quarter, partially offset by a low double-digit percentage increase in conversion rate and a high single-digit percentage increase in average transaction value. Net sales from stores represented 74.5% of total net sales compared to 85.3% of total net sales last year. The Company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with 238 total stores, including one RSQ-branded pop-up store and one RSQ Skate store, all of which were open to the public, but subject to government restrictions on operating hours and customer traffic as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This compares to 232 total stores, including one RSQ-branded pop-up store, all of which were open to the public without restrictions, last year. Net sales from e-commerce were $35.7 million, an increase of $13.0 million or 57.3% compared to approximately $22.7 million last year. E-commerce net sales represented 25.5% of total net sales compared to 14.7% last year.

Gross profit was $40.7 million, or 29.0% of net sales, compared to $47.2 million, or 30.5% of net sales last year. Product margins improved 70 basis points as a percentage of net sales primarily due to improved full-price selling on e-commerce and reduced markdowns overall compared to last year. Buying, distribution and occupancy costs deleveraged by 220 basis points collectively against lower total sales. Distribution costs deleveraged 120 basis points as a percentage of net sales primarily due to an increase in e-commerce shipping costs of $1.5 million resulting from a greater volume of e-commerce orders. Occupancy costs deleveraged 110 basis points as a percentage of net sales despite being reduced by $1.0 million. Buying costs leveraged 10 basis points as a percentage of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $37.1 million, or 26.5% of net sales, compared to $39.5 million, or 25.5% of net sales, last year. The $2.3 million decrease in SG&A was primarily due to reduced store payroll and related benefits expenses of $3.9 million resulting from the various periods of store closures during the quarter, reduced staffing levels upon reopening of stores and a $1.2 million payroll tax credit from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus Act (the "CARES Act"). Most other expenses were also reduced compared to last year. These expense decreases were partially offset by higher e-commerce marketing and fulfillment expenses of approximately $2.3 million associated with significant growth in e-commerce orders compared to last year, and a disputed $1.7 million sales tax assessment received from the State of California relating to past years.

Operating income was $3.5 million, or 2.5% of net sales, compared to operating income of $7.7 million, or 5.0% of net sales, last year. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business as noted above.

Income tax expense was $1.4 million, or 39.8% of pre-tax income, compared to $2.2 million, or 25.9% of pre-tax income, last year. The increase in the effective income tax rate for fiscal 2020 is primarily due to the anticipated income tax benefit from the CARES Act, which provides for net operating losses in fiscal 2020 to be carried back to earlier tax years with higher tax rates than the current year.

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, last year.

Year-to-Date Results Overview

The following comparisons refer to operating results for the first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2020 versus the first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2019 ended November 2, 2019:

Total net sales were $353.4 million, a decrease of $93.4 million or 20.9%, compared to $446.8 million last year as a result of the various periods of store closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net sales from physical stores were $235.3 million, a decrease of $146.3 million or 38.3%, compared to $381.6 million last year. In terms of total available store operating days in fiscal 2020, physical stores were open for 50% of the first quarter, 65% of the second quarter, and 94% of the third quarter. Net sales from stores represented 66.6% of total net sales compared to 85.4% of total net sales last year. Net sales from e-commerce were $118.1 million, an increase of $52.9 million or 81.1% compared to approximately $65.2 million last year. E-commerce net sales represented 33.4% of total net sales compared to 14.6% last year.

Gross profit was $83.9 million, or 23.7% of net sales, compared to $134.6 million, or 30.1% of net sales last year. Product margins were flat to last year. Occupancy costs deleveraged 400 basis points as a percentage of net sales, despite being reduced by $1.8 million and having six additional stores compared to last year, against lower total net sales. Distribution costs deleveraged 220 basis points as a percentage of net sales primarily due to an increase in e-commerce shipping charges of $5.4 million resulting from a greater volume of e-commerce orders. Buying costs deleveraged 20 basis points as a percentage of net sales.

SG&A expenses were $101.1 million, or 28.6% of net sales, compared to $114.6 million, or 25.7% of net sales, last year. The $13.5 million decrease in SG&A was primarily due to reduced store payroll and related benefits expenses of $16.3 million resulting from the various periods of pandemic-related store closures this year and reduced staffing levels upon reopening of stores. Most other expenses were also reduced compared to last year. These expense reductions were partially offset by higher e-commerce marketing and fulfillment expenses of approximately $7.4 million associated with significant growth in e-commerce orders compared to last year.

Operating loss was $(17.2) million, or (4.9)% of net sales, compared to operating income of $20.0 million, or 4.5% of net sales, last year. The decrease in operating results was primarily attributable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business as noted above.

Income tax benefit was $6.4 million, or 39.2% of pre-tax loss, compared to income tax expense of $5.9 million, or 26.6% of pre-tax income, last year. The increase in the effective income tax rate for fiscal 2020 is primarily due to the anticipated income tax benefit from the CARES Act, as previously noted.

Net loss was $(10.0) million, or $(0.34) per share, compared to net income of $16.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of October 31, 2020, the Company had $125.3 million of cash and marketable securities, including $12.4 million of withheld store lease payments and no debt outstanding, compared to $130.1 million and no withheld store lease payments and no debt outstanding as of the same date last year. The Company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with merchandise inventories per square foot down 7.4% compared to last year.

As previously announced, on November 9, 2020, the Company entered into a new credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank N.A., which includes a $65.0 million credit facility (the "ABL Facility") and which replaced the Company's existing credit agreement. The ABL Facility bears interest on borrowings at LIBOR plus 200 to 225 basis points, depending on usage and remaining availability, and includes an unused credit fee of 37.5 to 50 basis points, also depending on remaining availability. Total allowable borrowings under the ABL Facility are determined monthly as the lesser of $65.0 million and a percentage of eligible merchandise inventories and accounts receivable. The ABL Facility is secured by substantially all Company assets. Pursuant to the terms of the ABL Facility, the Company is prohibited from declaring or paying any cash dividends to its stockholders or repurchasing its own common stock, in each case until November 9, 2021. As of December 2, 2020, the Company had no borrowings outstanding under the ABL Facility.

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Business Update

At this time, the Company cannot predict with any certainty what future customer traffic or comparable store net sales results will be in light of continuing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to its impacts on consumer behavior and the Company's ability to continue to operate some or all of its stores or its e-commerce business at any point in time, particularly in light of the recent increases in the number of cases across the United States. As a result, the Company cannot provide any specific sales or earnings guidance. However, the Company is providing the following updates regarding its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter business:

The Company's total comparable net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 through December 1, 2020, were $56.0 million, a slight decrease of $0.3 million or 0.6%, compared to $56.3 million for last year's fourth quarter through December 3, 2019, which is the comparable fiscal date last year. Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher unemployment and anticipated reductions in consumer spending compared to last year, the Company expects its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter net sales will be lower overall compared to the Company's reported net sales of $172.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Comparable net sales from physical stores, including all periods of store closures, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 through December 1, 2020, were $36.7 million, a decrease of $6.1 million or 14.2% compared to $42.8 million for the comparable period last year. Store traffic has decreased by 29% compared to the corresponding period of last year, partially offset by a high single-digit percentage increase in conversion rate and a low double-digit percentage increase in average transaction value.

Net sales from e-commerce were $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 through December 1, 2020, an increase of $5.7 million or 42.4%, compared to $13.5 million for the comparable period last year.

As of December 2, 2020, the Company had $138.6 million of cash and marketable securities, including an aggregate of $4.4 million of withheld store lease payments and no debt outstanding, compared to $143.7 million with no withheld store lease payments and no debt outstanding as of December 4, 2019, which is the comparable fiscal date last year. Based on all currently available information, the Company believes the combination of its cash, marketable securities, and credit facility availability will be sufficient to support its operations for at least the next twelve months.

The results of operations noted above thus far in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for the fourth quarter as a whole, especially in light of the uncertainties surrounding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to our ability to continue operating some or all of our stores or e-commerce, significant restrictions on store customer traffic and operating hours, anticipated reductions in consumer spending, and higher unemployment compared to last year's fourth quarter.

Tilly’s, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(unaudited) October 31,

2020 February 1,

2020 November 2,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,309 $ 70,137 $ 67,596 Marketable securities 25,987 69,780 62,476 Receivables 11,397 7,485 9,060 Merchandise inventories 65,936 56,901 70,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,557 4,561 6,499 Total current assets 208,186 208,864 215,968 Operating lease assets 235,369 263,649 255,776 Property and equipment, net 54,756 66,176 70,568 Other assets 9,150 7,951 2,521 Total assets $ 507,461 $ 546,640 $ 544,833 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,245 $ 20,562 $ 37,461 Accrued expenses 21,984 20,755 19,482 Deferred revenue 11,051 11,761 8,521 Accrued compensation and benefits 10,096 7,190 7,487 Dividends payable — 29,677 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 62,747 55,321 54,512 Total current liabilities 142,123 145,266 127,463 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 214,052 240,755 234,885 Other 80 718 942 Total liabilities 356,255 386,739 363,290 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (Class A) 22 22 22 Common stock (Class B) 8 8 8 Preferred stock — — — Additional paid-in capital 154,894 153,377 151,711 (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (3,736 ) 6,280 29,684 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18 214 118 Total stockholders’ equity 151,206 159,901 181,543 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 507,461 $ 546,640 $ 544,833

Tilly’s, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 Net sales $ 140,275 $ 154,780 $ 353,409 $ 446,821 Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 99,615 107,609 269,481 312,247 Gross profit 40,660 47,171 83,928 134,574 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,122 39,467 101,082 114,614 Operating income (loss) 3,538 7,704 (17,154 ) 19,960 Other (expense) income, net (28 ) 911 692 2,312 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,510 8,615 (16,462 ) 22,272 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,397 2,227 (6,446 ) 5,923 Net income (loss) $ 2,113 $ 6,388 $ (10,016 ) $ 16,349 Basic income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B common stock $ 0.07 $ 0.22 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.55 Diluted income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B common stock $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ (0.34 ) $ 0.55 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,708 29,529 29,693 29,501 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,810 29,759 29,693 29,745

Tilly’s, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (10,016 ) $ 16,349 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,571 15,330 Stock-based compensation expense 1,517 1,648 Impairment of long-lived assets 929 — Loss on disposal of assets 67 584 Gain on sales and maturities of marketable securities (685 ) (1,391 ) Deferred income taxes (1,142 ) (470 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (3,912 ) 1,716 Merchandise inventories (9,035 ) (14,528 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,912 (1,045 ) Accounts payable 16,130 12,901 Accrued expenses 2,392 (1,740 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 2,906 (1,443 ) Operating lease liabilities 6,109 (1,555 ) Deferred revenue (710 ) (1,852 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,033 24,504 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,395 ) (10,636 ) Purchases of marketable securities (30,946 ) (96,810 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 75,157 111,504 Net cash provided by investing activities 37,816 4,058 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit 23,675 — Repayment of line of credit (23,675 ) — Dividends paid (29,677 ) (29,453 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 412 Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation — (85 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,677 ) (29,126 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 29,172 (564 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 70,137 68,160 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 99,309 $ 67,596

Tilly's, Inc.

Store Count and Square Footage Store Count at Beginning of Quarter New Stores Opened During Quarter Stores Permanently Closed During Quarter Store Count at End of Quarter Total Gross Square Footage End of Quarter

(in thousands) 2019 Q3 229 4 1 232 1,732 2019 Q4 232 8 — 240 1,776 2020 Q1 240 — 1 239 1,768 2020 Q2 239 — 1 238 1,760 2020 Q3 238 1 1 238 1,753 Note: The store counts noted above do not reflect the impact of stores temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

