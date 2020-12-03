Domo Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $53.6 million, an increase of 20% year over year

Subscription revenue was $46.9 million, an increase of 24% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue

Billings were $55.7 million or 25% year-over-year growth

Revenue allocated to remaining performance obligations (RPO) was $248.8 million as of October 31, 2020, an increase of 21% year over year

RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $153.9 million as of October 31, 2020, an increase of 22% year over year

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.7 million, while adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $1.4 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from Q3 FY20

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from Q3 FY20

GAAP operating margin improved by 24 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 31 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $22.2 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.75, based on 29.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $11.9 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.40, based on 29.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash and cash equivalents were $83.8 million as of October 31, 2020

“In Q3, we achieved strong growth and delivered on the commitment we made at our IPO to grow revenue while getting to cash-flow positive with the cash we had on hand,” said Josh James, founder and CEO. “This is a huge financial milestone for our company and a result of listening to our customers and building what they need, and having every employee put their hearts and souls into this mission. Our strong results and our improved financial position give us the confidence to invest in the significant growth opportunity in front of us. I want to extend a huge thank you to our customers, our employees and investors who have been part of this ongoing journey of building a world-class enterprise software business.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following points and accolades demonstrate our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

Domo was named Winner with its customer Unilever in Ventana Research's Digital Leadership Awards for Analytics. This award was based on the use of Domo to support Unilever's United for America, a national philanthropic program that provided more than $25 million in goods and services to communities in need.

Domo was ranked an Overall Experience Leader and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2020 SME Business Intelligence Market Study.

Domo received industry recognitions in Gartner Research’s Digital Markets brands Capterra Top 20 - Statistical Analysis (August 2020) and GetApp Category Leader - Statistical Analysis (August 2020).

Domo was been named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the ninth consecutive year.

Domo achieved SAP-certified integration with SAP HANA. The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Domo integrates with SAP HANA using standard integration technologies.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of December 3, 2020, Domo is providing the following guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2021:

Q4 Fiscal 2021

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $53.3 million to $54.3 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.46 based on 30.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2021

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $206.6 million to $207.6 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.83 and $1.87 based on 29.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4296169. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with conference ID #4296169 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) December 17, 2020.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 37,841 $ 46,906 $ 107,105 $ 133,689 Professional services and other 6,925 6,739 20,119 19,648 Total revenue 44,766 53,645 127,224 153,337 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 9,045 9,372 25,896 27,288 Professional services and other (1) 5,418 5,106 15,582 14,948 Total cost of revenue 14,463 14,478 41,478 42,236 Gross profit 30,303 39,167 85,746 111,101 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 29,784 29,609 95,234 86,089 Research and development (1) 17,578 16,504 51,723 49,874 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 9,590 11,929 26,882 31,355 Total operating expenses 56,952 58,042 173,839 167,318 Loss from operations (26,649 ) (18,875 ) (88,093 ) (56,217 ) Other expense, net (1) (2,368 ) (3,215 ) (7,175 ) (8,356 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (29,017 ) (22,090 ) (95,268 ) (64,573 ) Provision for income taxes 84 131 529 446 Net loss $ (29,101 ) $ (22,221 ) $ (95,797 ) $ (65,019 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (3.50 ) $ (2.24 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 27,638 29,533 27,345 28,998 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 151 $ 377 $ 341 $ 750 Professional services and other 123 273 276 494 Sales and marketing 2,135 3,301 8,184 7,670 Research and development 1,493 2,716 4,852 6,595 General and administrative 1,533 3,452 3,953 8,172 Other expense, net 47 172 142 267 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 5,482 $ 10,291 $ 17,748 $ 23,948 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 $ 60 (3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows: General and administrative $ - $ - $ (1,293 ) $ -

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, October 31, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,843 $ 83,813 Short-term investments 17,967 - Accounts receivable, net 47,967 37,788 Contract acquisition costs 12,676 13,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,809 9,112 Total current assets 172,262 143,726 Property and equipment, net 12,816 14,259 Right-of-use assets - 5,009 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 17,083 16,201 Intangible assets, net 3,865 3,515 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,234 954 Total assets $ 216,738 $ 193,142 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,298 $ 4,756 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,473 45,911 Lease liabilities - 4,169 Current portion of deferred revenue 105,290 103,075 Total current liabilities 154,061 157,911 Lease liabilities, noncurrent - 2,693 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,454 3,182 Other liabilities, noncurrent 6,329 9,324 Long-term debt 101,074 98,548 Total liabilities 265,918 271,658 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 28 30 Additional paid-in capital 988,141 1,023,662 Accumulated other comprehensive income 389 549 Accumulated deficit (1,037,738 ) (1,102,757 ) Total stockholders' deficit (49,180 ) (78,516 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 216,738 $ 193,142

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (29,101 ) $ (22,221 ) $ (95,797 ) $ (65,019 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,691 1,126 5,307 3,490 Non-cash lease expense - 1,044 - 2,997 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 3,008 3,657 8,503 10,577 Stock-based compensation 5,482 10,291 17,748 23,948 Other, net 819 1,634 816 3,456 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,915 ) (2,855 ) 14,370 10,179 Contract acquisition costs (4,031 ) (4,047 ) (9,017 ) (9,939 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,026 474 (362 ) 4,039 Accounts payable 862 2,991 304 2,397 Operating lease liabilities - (996 ) - (2,564 ) Accrued and other liabilities 1,978 5,159 (3,876 ) 506 Deferred revenue (338 ) 2,027 (2,937 ) (3,487 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,519 ) (1,716 ) (64,941 ) (19,420 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,683 ) (1,105 ) (4,860 ) (4,259 ) Purchases of securities available for sale (14,387 ) - (93,331 ) (11,149 ) Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale 28,000 4,900 71,500 29,200 Purchases of intangible assets - (6 ) - (111 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,930 3,789 (26,691 ) 13,681 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,294 3,099 7,812 6,748 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (98 ) (194 ) (1,110 ) (717 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 70 446 1,501 2,505 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,266 3,351 8,203 8,536 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (105 ) (66 ) (33 ) 173 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,428 ) 5,358 (83,462 ) 2,970 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 97,939 78,455 176,973 80,843 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 93,511 $ 83,813 $ 93,511 $ 83,813

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 37,841 $ 46,906 $ 107,105 $ 133,689 Cost of revenue: Subscription 9,045 9,372 25,896 27,288 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 28,796 37,534 81,209 106,401 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 76 % 80 % 76 % 80 % Stock-based compensation 151 377 341 750 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 28,947 $ 37,911 $ 81,550 $ 107,151 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 76 % 81 % 76 % 80 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 56,952 $ 58,042 $ 173,839 $ 167,318 Stock-based compensation (5,161 ) (9,469 ) (16,989 ) (22,437 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (60 ) (60 ) Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - 1,293 - Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 51,771 $ 48,553 $ 158,083 $ 144,821 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (26,649 ) $ (18,875 ) $ (88,093 ) $ (56,217 ) Stock-based compensation 5,435 10,119 17,606 23,681 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (1,293 ) - Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (21,194 ) $ (8,736 ) $ (71,720 ) $ (32,476 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (60 )% (35 )% (69 )% (37 )% Stock-based compensation 13 19 14 16 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - - - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (1 ) - Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (47 )% (16 )% (56 )% (21 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (29,101 ) $ (22,221 ) $ (95,797 ) $ (65,019 ) Stock-based compensation 5,482 10,291 17,748 23,948 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (1,293 ) - Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (23,599 ) $ (11,910 ) $ (79,282 ) $ (41,011 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (1.05 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (3.50 ) $ (2.24 ) Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.35 0.65 0.83 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - - - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (0.05 ) - Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.85 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (2.90 ) $ (1.41 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 44,766 $ 53,645 $ 127,224 $ 153,337 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 88,214 103,075 88,214 103,075 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 2,751 3,182 2,751 3,182 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (87,616 ) (101,982 ) (88,959 ) (105,290 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (3,687 ) (2,248 ) (4,943 ) (4,454 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) (338 ) 2,027 (2,937 ) (3,487 ) Billings $ 44,428 $ 55,672 $ 124,287 $ 149,850 Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash Used in Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities $ (19,519 ) $ (1,716 ) $ (64,941 ) $ (19,420 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,294 3,099 7,812 6,748 Adjusted net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (16,225 ) $ 1,383 $ (57,129 ) $ (12,672 )

