Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Third Quarter Summary:

Total net sales increased 26.7% to $414.4 million.

Comparable store sales increased 15.3%.

The Company opened 19 new stores, including one relocation, ending the quarter with 385 stores in 25 states, a year-over-year increase in store count of 11.6%.

Operating income increased 61.7% to $57.8 million and operating margin increased 300 basis points to 13.9%.

Net income increased 67.7% to $45.2 million and net income per diluted share increased 65.9% to $0.68.

Adjusted net income (1) increased 61.1% to $43.2 million and adjusted net income per diluted share (1) increased 58.5% to $0.65.

John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am extremely proud of our entire team for working tirelessly during these unprecedented times and delivering another exceptional quarter. We once again demonstrated our ability to respond to opportunities in the market, resulting in strong comparable store sales growth. We opened 46 new stores this year and I am very pleased with our ability to execute these projects in a challenging environment. These stores continued to perform exceptionally well. Across the organization, we remain focused on what we do best: offering great deals and delivering great value to our customers. My heartfelt thanks goes out to the entire Ollie’s family for their dedication to ensure the continued health and safety of our customers and each other during these difficult times.”

Mr. Swygert continued, “Our inventory pipeline remains strong and we are maintaining flexibility in our open-to-buy to capture great deals. Quarter-to-date, our comparable store sales increases are tracking in the low single-digits. That said, this holiday season is subject to many uncertainties regarding the impact of the pandemic and there are a lot of large volume days still ahead of us. What we do know is that value will always be a priority for the consumer and we have a proven ability to navigate uncertain times. As always, we will tightly manage what is in our control and we feel very good about our ability to provide exciting holiday deals to our customers. Longer-term, based on our proven business model, our strong financial position and the growth opportunities in front of us, we are bullish on our ability to drive profitable growth and shareholder value into the future.”

(1) As used throughout this release, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please see the accompanying financial tables which reconcile GAAP to these non-GAAP measures.

Third Quarter Results

Net sales increased 26.7% to $414.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared with net sales of $327.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in net sales was driven by a comparable store sales increase of 15.3% and strong new store performance.

The Company experienced robust comparable store sales growth during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by a significantly larger average basket and higher transactions. The performance reflects the Company’s ability to effectively respond to consumer needs in the period, creating a strong alignment between a value-driven merchandise assortment and customer demand. The Company also benefited from increased consumer spending in its stores driven by a shift in spend from COVID-impacted categories, such as travel, dining and experiences, to retail as well as impacts from stimulus related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares) Act in the early part of the quarter.

Gross profit increased 28.7% to $171.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from $133.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross margin increased 60 basis points to 41.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from 40.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was due to improvement in the merchandise margin, driven by increased markup and reduced markdowns, partially offset by increased supply chain costs as a percentage of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 17.0% to $105.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from $90.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily driven by an increased number of stores and higher store payroll and variable selling expenses to support the increase in sales. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 220 basis points to 25.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from 27.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease was primarily due to significant leverage in occupancy and other costs from the strong increase in comparable store sales in addition to continued tight expense controls throughout the organization. This leverage was partially offset by certain increased expenses, such as premium pay, associated with operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating income increased 61.7% to $57.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from $35.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating margin increased 300 basis points to 13.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from 10.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily as a result of the increase in gross margin and the leveraging of all expense components due to the increase in comparable store sales.

Net income increased 67.7% to $45.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared with net income of $27.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 included a benefit of $0.03 due to excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. Adjusted net income(1), which excludes these benefits, increased 61.1% to $43.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from $26.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 53.4% to $65.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from $42.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $325.5 million compared with $10.1 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its $100 million revolving credit facility and $95.3 million of availability under the facility as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company ended the period with total borrowings, consisting solely of finance lease obligations, of $1.0 million compared with total borrowings of $0.8 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Inventories as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 2.5% to $394.9 million compared with $385.3 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily due to an increased number of stores, partially offset by heightened levels of sales productivity throughout the quarter as well as the Company’s continuing focus on initiatives to reduce inventory levels.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $7.8 million compared with $24.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Prior year expenditures included approximately $13.4 million invested in the construction of the Company’s new distribution center.

About Ollie’s

We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 389 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us.



Forward-Looking Statements

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(In thousands except for per share amounts)



(Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, November 2,

October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Condensed consolidated statements of income data: Net sales $ 414,382 $ 327,049 $ 1,293,058 $ 985,768 Cost of sales 242,881 193,767 774,349 595,719 Gross profit 171,501 133,282 518,709 390,049 Selling, general and administrative expenses 105,830 90,481 304,699 261,163 Depreciation and amortization expenses 4,230 3,766 12,296 10,687 Pre-opening expenses 3,656 3,302 8,923 10,931 Operating income 57,785 35,733 192,791 107,268 Interest income, net (93 ) (142 ) (202 ) (659 ) Income before income taxes 57,878 35,875 192,993 107,927 Income tax expense 12,681 8,919 14,957 17,084 Net income $ 45,197 $ 26,956 $ 178,036 $ 90,843 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.43 $ 2.76 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.41 $ 2.71 $ 1.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,388 63,173 64,524 63,292 Diluted 66,121 65,672 65,799 66,049 Percentage of net sales (1): Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales 58.6 59.2 59.9 60.4 Gross profit 41.4 40.8 40.1 39.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25.5 27.7 23.6 26.5 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1.0 1.2 1.0 1.1 Pre-opening expenses 0.9 1.0 0.7 1.1 Operating income 13.9 10.9 14.9 10.9 Interest income, net - - - (0.1 ) Income before income taxes 14.0 11.0 14.9 10.9 Income tax expense 3.1 2.7 1.2 1.7 Net income 10.9 % 8.2 % 13.8 % 9.2 % (1) Components may not add to totals due to rounding.





OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) October 31, November 2, Assets 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,525 $ 10,101 Inventories 394,896 385,296 Accounts receivable 203 977 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,878 5,094 Total current assets 732,502 401,468 Property and equipment, net 138,691 120,343 Operating lease right-of-use assets 382,787 330,740 Goodwill 444,850 444,850 Trade name 230,559 230,559 Other assets 2,472 2,514 Total assets $ 1,931,861 $ 1,530,474 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 361 $ 257 Accounts payable 124,823 77,818 Income taxes payable - 1,171 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 65,162 50,599 Accrued expenses and other 85,814 57,756 Total current liabilities 276,160 187,601 Revolving credit facility - - Long-term debt 649 496 Deferred income taxes 64,622 55,844 Long-term operating lease liabilities 322,950 279,587 Other long-term liabilities 5 7 Total liabilities 664,386 523,535 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 66 64 Additional paid-in capital 645,902 613,691 Retained earnings 661,607 433,284 Treasury - common stock (40,100 ) (40,100 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,267,475 1,006,939 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,931,861 $ 1,530,474

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, November 2,

October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 25,720 $ (4,367 ) $ 235,914 $ 14,272 Net cash used in investing activities (7,786 ) (24,143 ) (25,831 ) (21,801 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,481 (39,862 ) 25,492 (34,311 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,415 (68,372 ) 235,575 (41,840 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 305,110 78,473 89,950 51,941 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 325,525 $ 10,101 $ 325,525 $ 10,101

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. We have included the non-GAAP measures of adjusted operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share in this press release as these are key measures used by our management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies, make budgeting decisions, and evaluate compensation decisions. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate the Company’s operating results. We believe that excluding items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude from net income and net income per diluted share, enhances the comparability of our results and provides a better baseline for analyzing trends in our business.

The tables below reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP financial measures: operating income to adjusted operating income, net income to adjusted net income, net income per diluted share to adjusted net income per diluted share, and net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.



Adjusted operating income excludes a gain associated with an insurance settlement. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share exclude excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the after-tax gain associated with the insurance settlement, both of which may not occur with the same frequency or magnitude in future periods. We define EBITDA as net income before net interest income or expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense as well as the aforementioned gain from an insurance settlement.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of the items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income $ 57,785 $ 35,733 $ 192,791 $ 107,268 Gain from insurance settlement - - - (565 ) Adjusted operating income $ 57,785 $ 35,733 $ 192,791 $ 106,703

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(In thousands except for per share amounts)



(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 45,197 $ 26,956 $ 178,036 $ 90,843 Gain from insurance settlement - - - (565 ) Adjustment to provision for income taxes(1) - - - 144 Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation(2) (2,030 ) (155 ) (33,778 ) (9,968 ) Adjusted net income $ 43,167 $ 26,801 $ 144,258 $ 80,454





(1) The effective tax rate used for the adjustment to the provision for income taxes was the normalized effective tax rate in the quarter in which the related costs (gain from an insurance settlement) were incurred. (2) Amount represents the impact from the recognition of excess tax benefits pursuant to Accounting Standards Update 2016-09, Stock Compensation.





Reconciliation of GAAP net income per diluted share to adjusted net income per diluted share Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income per diluted share $ 0.68 $ 0.41 $ 2.71 $ 1.38 Adjustments as noted above, per dilutive share: Gain from insurance settlement, net of taxes - - - (0.01 ) Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (0.03 ) - (0.51 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share (1) $ 0.65 $ 0.41 $ 2.19 $ 1.22 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 66,121 65,672 65,799 66,049 (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 45,197 $ 26,956 $ 178,036 $ 90,843 Interest income, net (93 ) (142 ) (202 ) (659 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 5,784 4,592 16,847 13,128 Income tax expense 12,681 8,919 14,957 17,084 EBITDA 63,569 40,325 209,638 120,396 Gain from insurance settlement - - - (565 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,709 2,230 4,755 6,855 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,278 $ 42,555 $ 214,393 $ 126,686





Key Statistics Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Number of stores open at beginning of period 366 332 345 303 Number of new stores 19 13 42 42 Number of closed stores (1 ) - (3 ) - Number of stores re-opened 1 - 1 - Number of stores open at end of period 385 345 385 345 Average net sales per store (1) $ 1,104 $ 964 $ 3,545 $ 3,014 Comparable stores sales change 15.3 % (1.4 )% 18.6 % (0.8 )% Comparable store count – end of period 327 278 327 278



