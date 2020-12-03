World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: WFS.PR.A) World Financial Split Corp. has declared a quarterly distribution on its preferred shares in the amount of $0.13125 payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020. To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.