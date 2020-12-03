Interpublic Group to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020, at 8:25 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.