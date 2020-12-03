Catalyst Biosciences Hosting Research & Development Call on Systemic Complement Regulator Programs

Members of Catalyst Biosciences’ management team will provide an overview of the Company’s complement programs, including disclosure of the Company’s first subcutaneously-dosed systemic complement development candidate. Catalyst, a Protease Medicines company, is leveraging its proprietary protease engineering platform to develop proteases that regulate the complement cascade and are applicable to a large number of diseases.

The call will also include a presentation by Ronald P. Taylor, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Virginia School of Medicine, who will provide a background on diseases associated with complement activation. Professor Taylor will be available to answer questions in the field of complement.

To register for the call, please click here. It will also be available on the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Ronald P. Taylor, Ph.D., received his BS in Chemistry at the City College of New York and Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry at Princeton University and completed his Postdoc in protein chemistry at the University of Minnesota. His research has focused on translational immunology, including diseases associated with complement activation, cancer immunotherapy, and new approaches to vaccine generation. He is the author of more than 210 publications.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare hematologic and complement-mediated disorders. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs in hemophilia; a research program on engineering of subcutaneous (SQ) complement inhibitors; a discovery stage Factor IX gene therapy construct - CB 2679d-GT - for Hemophilia B, and a partnered preclinical development program with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The product candidates generated by our protease engineering platform have improved functionality and potency that allow for: SQ administration of recombinant coagulation factors and complement inhibitors; low-dose, high activity gene therapy constructs; and less frequently dosed intravitreal therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about Catalyst’s product candidates and the benefits of its protease engineering platform. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19 and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst’s agreement, competition and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

