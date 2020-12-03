 

Credit Acceptance Named to the Best Workplaces for Parents List

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work.

Our inclusion on the list was based on what parents say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full potential at work, no matter who they are or what they do, as part of the annual Trust Index Survey. Great Place to Work evaluated parents' feedback, analyzing how their workplace experiences compare to those of their non-parent colleagues and determined whether their job level, race/ethnicity or any other personal characteristic changed the level of support they received as a working parent. Also considered was how parenting status influenced other aspects of team members’ work experience such as the Company living up to its values, team members’ opportunities to innovate, and the effectiveness of our leaders. Lastly, Great Place to Work took into account parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible schedule, child care and dependent health care benefits.

This is the tenth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row)
  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last six years in a row)
  • 2019 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
  • 2020 Nevada Top Workplaces
  • Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT (six-time winner)
  • Crain’s Fast 50 (last seven years in a row)
  • Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness!
  • 2020 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces (last nine years in a row)
  • Fall 2020 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last nine years in a row)

To see the complete 2020 List of the Best Workplaces for Parents, visit www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/parents/2020.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Best Workplaces for Parents

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index survey responses representing over 4.8 million employees working at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com

