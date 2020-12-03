 

PHH Mortgage Launches New Customer Mobile App

Enhancement to Servicing Platform Delivers Convenience and Insight for Customers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage Corporation, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, announced that it has launched a new mobile app for its mortgage customers. The app is available for iOS and Android mobile devices.

The new mobile app leverages Black Knight’s Servicing Digital platform, the same platform PHH selected to relaunch its customer website, mortgagequestions.com, in November 2019. PHH’s customer website, which is available for the majority of its 1.2 million customers, attracts approximately 500,000 logins per month.

Using the new app or the website, customers can make and set up payments, view loan details and documents, and access resources to help them manage their loans. The app also gives customers better insight into their homes as investments, offering updated valuations as well as information on recent neighborhood sales, school district data and local demographics. A suite of tools and calculators is also available to help customers manage their most important assets.

“Our investment in the Servicing Digital mobile app is a testament to our focus on enhancing our customers’ experience and providing them with the best technology available,” said Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Servicing Officer at Ocwen. “Our mobile app makes it possible to strengthen digital customer relationships, while providing our customers anytime, anywhere access to the same feature-rich functionality of our desktop site via broad device flexibility. Today’s customers are looking to reap the greatest benefits from technology, and our new mobile app provides that opportunity. We intend to continually enhance our mobile platform in order to deliver the best digital experience to our customers.”

“By choosing Black Knight’s Servicing Digital solution, PHH is demonstrating a solid commitment to improving the experience of its valued customers,” said Joe Nackashi, President of Black Knight. “This innovative, easy-to-use platform leverages our significant investments in both the development of an industry-leading app and in acquiring comprehensive data. This app adds value for consumers and will help increase the sort of loyalty that results in greater retention and overall customer satisfaction.”

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dico Akseraylian T: (856) 917-0066 E: mediarelations@ocwen.com


