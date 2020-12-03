 

Trident Acquisitions Announces Annual Meeting Results and Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) (“Trident”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the results of its annual meeting (the “Annual Meeting”), which took place on November 30, 2020. The following proposals were voted on and approved by Trident’s stockholders:

  • A proposal to elect two (2) Class II directors (Marat Rosenberg and Gennadii Butkevych) to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Trident and until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation, removal or death.

  • A proposal to amend Trident’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “COI Amendment”) to extend the date by which Trident has to complete a business combination for an additional three months to March 1, 2021, with an ability to further extend for an additional three months to June 1, 2021, if approved by Trident’s board of directors (the termination date, as so extended, the “Extended Termination Date”).

  • A proposal to amend Trident’s investment management trust agreement, dated as of May 29, 2018, by and between Trident and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), as amended, to extend the date on which to commence liquidating the trust account established in connection with Trident’s initial public offering in the event Trident has not consummated a business combination by the Extended Termination Date (the “Trust Amendment”).

  • A proposal to ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP as Trident’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Subsequent to the Annual Meeting, Trident filed the COI Amendment with the Delaware Secretary of State and entered into the Trust Amendment with CST. None of Trident’s stockholders elected to redeem their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Per the Trust Amendment and for the first month of the extension, on December 1, 2020, Trident deposited an aggregate of $289,323.50 into its trust account, representing $0.05 for each public share of common stock that did not redeem in connection with the Annual Meeting. For each month of the extension going forward, if the daily volume weighted average price of Trident’s common stock for any 10 consecutive trading days in the prior month is below $11.40 per share, as determined two (2) trading days prior to the last day of such month, Trident or its insiders are required to deposit $0.05 into Trident’s trust account for each public share of common stock that did not redeem in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Trident is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident's securities are quoted on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbols TDACU, TDAC and TDACW. For more information, visit tridentacquisitions.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including the funding of the Trust Account to extend the period of time for Trident to consummate a business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Trident, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Trident's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Trident undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
TDAC@gatewayir.com




Trident Acquisitions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trident Acquisitions Announces Annual Meeting Results and Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) (“Trident”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the results of its annual meeting (the “Annual Meeting”), which took place on November …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Trident Acquisitions Files Proxy Supplement Detailing Terms for Extension of Business Combination Deadline
19.11.20
Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announces Binding Letter of Intent to Combine with Lottery.com