BigCommerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (8:40 a.m. Central Time)





Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time)





Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (12:15 p.m. Central Time)



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit http://www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact

Rachael Hensley

PR@BigCommerce.com

ICR PR for BigCommerce

BigCommerceICRPR@icrinc.com

Investor Relations Contact

Rohit Giri

InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com

512-865-4599

Source: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.