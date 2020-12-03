Calavo Growers to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 21, 2020

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020, after the market closes on Monday, December 21, 2020.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.