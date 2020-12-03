United Natural Foods to Participate at BMO’s 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will participate in next week’s BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference. UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer, Steven Spinner, will participate in a “Food of the Future” panel discussion beginning at 11:00 ET on December 9, 2020.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.unfi.com via the “Events and Presentations” link.