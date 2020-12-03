 

United Natural Foods to Participate at BMO’s 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will participate in next week’s BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference. UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer, Steven Spinner, will participate in a “Food of the Future” panel discussion beginning at 11:00 ET on December 9, 2020.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.unfi.com via the “Events and Presentations” link.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.



