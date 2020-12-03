 

Datto to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that Tim Weller, Chief Executive Officer, and John Abbot, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following conference:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:30 pm ET

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Datto’s investor relations website at https://investors.datto.com.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at www.datto.com.

02.12.20
Datto to Host Third MSP Technology Day
30.11.20
Datto baut weltweite Vertriebsführerschaft zur Beschleunigung des MSP-Partnerwachstums aus
23.11.20
Datto Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
17.11.20
MSPs Report Ransomware is Still the #1 Malware Threat Affecting Businesses; Cost of Downtime Nearly Doubles Since 2019
11.11.20
Datto Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
09.11.20
Datto Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

24.11.20
Datto Holding Corp.