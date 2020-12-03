Radian Streamlines Title Insurance Approval Process with Radian Ready

By easing the transition between title production and title curative, Radian Ready cuts the clear to close timeframe down by days. This new technology-driven process, which leverages a powerful data and analytics platform, can significantly shorten and simplify the title insurance approval process for Radian customers.

With Radian Ready, title documents will be routed into one of three categories based on a simplified grading system:

Radian Ready graded title documents are instantly approved clear to close.

graded title documents are instantly approved clear to close. Radian Rapid graded title documents indicate there are items on title that are expected to be clear to close in 1-5 business days.

graded title documents indicate there are items on title that are expected to be clear to close in 1-5 business days. Radian Traditional graded title documents indicate there are items on title that will take 5 or more business days to clear.

If there are outstanding items to clear, Radian will identify exactly what those items are and provide a plain language explanation to the customer of how those items will be cured. This simplified report is unique in the industry and provides both the lender and borrower with the advantage of a clear explanation and timeline.

“With an innovative technology platform combined with a high level of end-to-end customer service from search through closing, Radian Ready clears the way for quicker closings and enables borrowers to know where they stand at every step of the process,” said Jill Cadwell, Senior Vice President, Title Operations. “The launch of Radian Ready is a key milestone in Radian’s pursuit to transform the title insurance and closing process—we are leveraging our unique technology, data and analytics to disrupt the traditional title process and enable a seamless experience for our customers.”

