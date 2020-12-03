 

Radian Streamlines Title Insurance Approval Process with Radian Ready

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 22:30  |  46   |   |   

Radian Settlement Services, a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), today launched a digitally-enhanced title review process known as Radian Ready that provides:

  • Accurate title searches powered by Radian title technology;
  • Simplified title reports that give borrowers clear curative actions and turn times;
  • Seamless workflows that streamline the transition from title production to title curative; and
  • End-to-end service from the Radian Title Services team.

By easing the transition between title production and title curative, Radian Ready cuts the clear to close timeframe down by days. This new technology-driven process, which leverages a powerful data and analytics platform, can significantly shorten and simplify the title insurance approval process for Radian customers.

With Radian Ready, title documents will be routed into one of three categories based on a simplified grading system:

  • Radian Ready graded title documents are instantly approved clear to close.
  • Radian Rapid graded title documents indicate there are items on title that are expected to be clear to close in 1-5 business days.
  • Radian Traditional graded title documents indicate there are items on title that will take 5 or more business days to clear.

If there are outstanding items to clear, Radian will identify exactly what those items are and provide a plain language explanation to the customer of how those items will be cured. This simplified report is unique in the industry and provides both the lender and borrower with the advantage of a clear explanation and timeline.

“With an innovative technology platform combined with a high level of end-to-end customer service from search through closing, Radian Ready clears the way for quicker closings and enables borrowers to know where they stand at every step of the process,” said Jill Cadwell, Senior Vice President, Title Operations. “The launch of Radian Ready is a key milestone in Radian’s pursuit to transform the title insurance and closing process—we are leveraging our unique technology, data and analytics to disrupt the traditional title process and enable a seamless experience for our customers.”

For more information about Radian Ready, visit radian.com/readytitle.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

Radian Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radian Streamlines Title Insurance Approval Process with Radian Ready Radian Settlement Services, a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), today launched a digitally-enhanced title review process known as Radian Ready that provides: Accurate title searches powered by Radian title technology; Simplified title …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Twist Bioscience Announces Pricing of a $300 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for ...
Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering
CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
U.S. Home Prices Kick Off the 4th Quarter with Slightly Slower Gains, Radian Home Price Index Reports
12.11.20
Radian Honored with MBA Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award
11.11.20
Radian Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
04.11.20
Radian Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results