 

Houlihan Lokey to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Goldman Sachs’ 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to a live webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.hl.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past five consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past six consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

