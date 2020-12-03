Houlihan Lokey to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Goldman Sachs’ 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to a live webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.hl.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.