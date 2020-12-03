 

Stewart Broadens Digital Offerings with Acquisition of NotaryCam

Business Wire
03.12.2020, 22:30  |  57   |   |   

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), announced today its acquisition of NotaryCam, a pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions. By adding NotaryCam to the Stewart family, Stewart advances its strategic vision of digitizing, securing and simplifying the title and closing process.

“Stewart and NotaryCam have been partners for years in the digital and eClosing space, leading innovation and change for real estate closings across the country,” said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. “Together, we will be able to offer customers a suite of new and enhanced customer-centric tools and solutions that will further enhance our secure notarization and eClosing processes. Coupled with our recent CertifID partnership, we are keenly focused on enhancing our customer service capabilities with exciting developments to come.”

Since its founding, NotaryCam has developed a reputation for delivering a secure and efficient notarization and eClosing experience for consumers around the world. NotaryCam’s commitment to superior service, security and customized solutions, combined with Stewart’s ability to deliver best-in-class digital solutions, will create a superior customer experience and help continue to revolutionize the real estate industry.

“NotaryCam has seen significant growth and adoption over the years, specifically with forward-thinking industry partners like Stewart Title, and today we take the next step in expanding our customer-centric culture to service our individual and enterprise-level customers, across all industries along with the Real Estate industry, by joining Fred and the Stewart team,” said Rick Triola, NotaryCam Founder.

“Since completing the first-ever purchase and sale mortgage transaction via Remote Online Notarization (RON) in Virginia with Stewart, we have remained strong partners in leading change in the industry. Now with our pioneering and global leading technology and expertise, combined with Stewart’s financial strength, brand name and resources, we can become the premier, go-to provider of all things RON.”

NotaryCam’s products and services enable organizations with RON capabilities across industries and geographies. The best-in-class platform supports RON, RIN, Hybrid, including attorney-state closings, and combines a flexible workflow for document recording and identity verification, security and customer convenience. Approved by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, MISMO and many Fortune 500 companies, NotaryCam has successfully handled requests for remote online notarizations in all 50 states and more than 145 countries. Of note, this acquisition will be immediately accretive for Stewart, and expands the company’s customer base to include other non-real estate-related financial services companies and industries.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

