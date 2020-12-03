AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends; Increases Dividend for 17th Consecutive Year

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, which represents an increase of 2.4%. The common dividend will be payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020. 2020 is the 17th consecutive year the Company has increased dividends since its initial public offering in 2003.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% Preferred Share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.