Sage Therapeutics to Present at BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the Company will present at the BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.