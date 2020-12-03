 

SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at GITEX Technology Week, December 6 – 10, 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. SolarWinds will be represented at GISEC by one of their key Partners, Spire, at Booth H7-D40, and exhibit online through the GITEX 2020 virtual event platform. The company, who holds the May 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics, will exhibit the latest updates to its SolarWinds Orion Platform.

Key benefits of the SolarWinds Orion Platform include centralized monitoring and management of a company’s entire IT stack, from infrastructure to applications, and scalable architecture reaching across physical, virtualized, and cloud IT environments. In addition to the ability to be deployed on-premises, in virtualized environments, and in Microsoft Azure, the Orion Platform offers a simple, secure, and integrated experience.

Businesses across the Middle East and North Africa continue to evolve their IT systems to cope with the demands of supporting a remote workforce—even post-pandemic—and process automation will be a crucial weapon in their arsenal. A major challenge for businesses in the coming months will be bringing their IT systems up to speed in a cost-effective manner, enabling them to accommodate remote access and work from home initiatives in the long term.

“Organizations of all sizes have complex IT environments that make managing IT challenging. We design our products to be powerful and easy to use, and many are built on a common technology platform, the SolarWinds Orion Platform, enabling companies to implement our products individually and grow as needed. They’re highly scalable, and our integrated network and systems performance data is combined from multiple parts of the tech stack to provide a single, unified, application-centric view and experience,” stated Sascha Giese, SolarWinds Head Geek.

IT teams are redoubling their efforts to meet the increased demand for remote network access while simultaneously maintaining the highest standards of online security. Since March 2020, SolarWinds has seen an uptick in demand for its range of IT security solutions—particularly those designed to monitor VPN connections—as IT professionals around the globe strive to keep their infrastructures alive and support employees working from home.

