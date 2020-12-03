 

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

03.12.2020, 22:31  |  97   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of distributions for 2 exchange-traded funds (each a “Fund,” collectively, the “Funds”) advised by FTA.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:

   

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

 

December 7, 2020

   

Record Date:

 

December 8, 2020

   

Payable Date:

 

December 9, 2020

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Frequency

Special
Distribution
Per Share
Amount

 

INDEX EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX Fund

FMK

Nasdaq

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Quarterly

$0.1669

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund

FVL

NYSE Arca

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund

Quarterly

$0.0915

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $147 billion as of October 31, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

