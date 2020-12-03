CarGurus to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global, online automotive marketplace, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer and President, International, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference at 2:20 PM ET on December 8, 2020.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com .