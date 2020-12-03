 

CarGurus to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global, online automotive marketplace, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer and President, International, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference at 2:20 PM ET on December 8, 2020.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.comAutotrader.com, Cars.comTrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com. CarGurus is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

2020 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Contact:
Scot Fredo
investors@cargurus.com

 


