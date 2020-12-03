ERYTECH Announces Conference Webcast to Discuss Results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia to be Presented at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

The data will be presented by Dr. Line Stensig Lynggaard at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. On the webcast, Dr. Birgitte Klug Albertsen, Associate Professor at Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark, and Principal Investigator of the trial, will comment on the data and be available for Q&A.

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announces a webcast scheduled for investors to discuss the results from the NOPHO spons o red Phase 2 trial of eryaspase in ALL patients .

Abstract #467: NOR-GRASPALL 2016 (NCT03267030): Asparaginase encapsulated in Erythrocytes (eryaspase) – a promising alternative to PEG-asparaginase in case of hypersensitivity

The NOR-GRASPALL-2016 trial evaluated the safety and pharmacological profile of eryaspase in ALL patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase. The trial was conducted at 21 clinical sites in the Nordic and Baltic countries of Europe and enrolled 55 patients. The study findings will be featured as an oral presentation at ASH by Dr. Line Stensig Lynggaard, representing NOPHO, on 6th December 2020 2.45pm PST/ 5.45pm EST / 11.45pm CET. Final results from this trial will be presented at the meeting.

The abstract can be found on-line at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper139373.html

Dr. Birgitte Klug Albertsen, Associate Professor at Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark, and Principal Investigator of the trial, Dr. Iman El-Hariry, Chief Medical Officier of ERYTECH Pharma, and Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer of ERYTECH Pharma, will comment on the data and be available for Q&A.

About Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that is the most common type of cancer in children in the US and Europe. More than 13,000 cases are diagnosed in the US and Europe each year with the majority of patients diagnosed before age 20. Asparaginase has been an integral component of ALL treatment for several years but is associated with treatment-limiting hypersensitivity in up to 30% of patients. Discontinuation of asparaginase therapy in ALL patients has been associated with inferior event free survival highlighting the need for additional asparaginase based treatment options.