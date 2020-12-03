 

Q-Gold Initiates Flow-Through Financing for Exploration Work at High-Grade Foley Gold Mine Complex, Ontario

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
(All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it is initiating a non-brokered flow-through financing (the “Offering”) to fund its previously announced 2021 exploration program at its wholly-owned Foley Gold Mine complex, near the town of Mine Centre, Ontario.

The Offering will consist of up to of 2,500,000 flow-through units (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) priced at CAD$0.40 per flow-through unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000.

Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half non-flow-through share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering Price represents a premium of approximately 10% over the closing price of Q-Gold common shares on the TSXV as of December 3, 2020. The Offering is expected to close on or before January 15, 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the TSX Venture exchange. The proceeds of this Offering will be used exclusively for mineral exploration activities on Q-Gold’s properties in the Mine Centre region.

The securities issued under this Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period. The Company may compensate persons who act as finders for the Offering in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release is not an offer of common shares for sale in the United States. The common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the US. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Q-Gold will not make any public offering of the securities in the United States. The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.

