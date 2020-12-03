Slate Grocery REIT Announces C$75 Million Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (“Slate Grocery” or the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters") to sell, on a bought deal basis, 6,360,000 class U units of the REIT (the “Units”) at a price of C$11.80 per Unit for gross proceeds to Slate Grocery of approximately C$75 million (the "Offering"). In addition, Slate Grocery has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 954,000 Units on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2020 and is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the REIT’s short form base shelf prospectus dated March 2, 2020, which prospectus supplement is expected to be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada on or about December 7, 2020. The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay existing indebtedness, to fund future acquisitions, and for general trust purposes. Since the beginning of 2020, the REIT has purchased approximately U.S. $90.1 million of grocery-anchored properties. The REIT continues to have a robust pipeline of grocery-anchored property acquisition opportunities that it is actively evaluating.

The Units have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Units in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.