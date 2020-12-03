VanEck Announces Changes to VanEck Vectors ETF Product Line

On December 3, 2020, the Board of Trustees of VanEck Vectors ETF Trust approved the liquidation and dissolution of the following fund (the “Fund”):

Ticker

Exchange

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF KOL NYSE Arca

As the sponsor of VanEck Vectors ETFs, VanEck continuously monitors and evaluates its ETF offerings across a number of factors, including performance, liquidity, assets under management and investor interest, among others. The decision was made to liquidate the Fund based on an analysis of these factors.

Shareholders of the Fund may sell their shares on the Fund’s listing exchange until market close on December 14, 2020 (transaction fees from their broker-dealer may be incurred). The Fund’s shares will no longer trade on the listing exchange after market close on December 14, 2020, and the shares will subsequently be de-listed. Shareholders who continue to hold shares of the Fund on the Fund’s liquidation date, which is expected to be on or about December 22, 2020, will receive a liquidating distribution of cash in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares. Proceeds from the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about December 22, 2020. For tax purposes, shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares. The Fund will stop accepting creation orders from Authorized Participants on December 14, 2020.

In addition, shareholders who hold shares of the Fund may receive a final distribution of net income and capital gains earned by the Fund and not previously distributed prior to liquidation.

The final tax status of distributions made by the Fund, including the liquidating distribution, will be provided to shareholders with the year-end tax reporting for the Fund (including any portion which may be treated as a return of capital for tax purposes, reducing a shareholder’s basis in such shares).

