Eastman Board Increases Dividend for 11th Consecutive Year

The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share on the company's common stock, a five percent increase from $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 8, 2021, to stockholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2020.

“I am pleased that for the 11th consecutive year, Eastman is increasing the dividend as part of our ongoing commitment to return cash to our stockholders,” said Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “This action reflects the Board’s confidence in our ability to deliver earnings growth and continue our record of generating strong cash flow, which has remained resilient even during the global pandemic.”